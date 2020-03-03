First reading of fairness ordinance takes place Monday

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Commissioners will hear the first reading of the non-discrimination ordinance.
Several forums have been held prior to Monday’s reading, so the community could speak on the topic. There will be no public comment tonight.
If adopted, the ordinance would extend protections from discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity in the areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations.
The meeting starts at 5 p.m. A second reading and final vote are expected to happen on March 19.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.