Firefighters called to house fire on Lincoln Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters were called to a home in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue around 7:30 Monday night.
Crews even temporarily shut down part of Lincoln Avenue between Dexter and Vann.
Fire department leaders say this was the second time firefighters have been called to the house since Sunday night.
EFD’s Mike Kane says the fire Sunday night was in the basement and on the first floor. The fire Monday night was in the attic.
Kane added that the house appeared to be in the remodeling process.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.