EVSC holds 1st public forum Mon. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC held its first public forum Monday night at North High School.
The purpose of these town hall meetings is for residents to speak directly with board members and district administrators about issues involving Vanderburgh County schools.
It will give citizens more than three minutes to comment at the school board meetings.
“Public comment is not a dialogue. It’s where we except public comments from the public, this is a true dialogue, this is engagement, so to have one without the other would be difficult," EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said.
“I don’t think it’s transparent,” said Ruth Baize, a retired educator. “I was very upset in the beginning. I spoke with one of the members of the EVSC and said I don’t like this format.”
The EVSC will hold these town halls at different locations quarterly.
