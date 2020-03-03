National expert speaks on building resilience at Evansville Rotary luncheon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The message at Evansville’s Rotary luncheon on Tuesday was how to build resilience in young people.
Guest speaker and national expert Dr. Kenneth Ginsberg shared how traumatic events shape children and how resiliency for all youth can help them overcome adversity.
He’s also a champion of the Resilient Evansville movement, designed to increase the number of caring adults in our community to help children and teens thrive.
“This community understands that people change one life at a time, and he who saves a life saves the world,” Dr. Ginsberg said. “If you have a loving adult alongside you even while bad things were happening to you, you end up like everybody else.”
Dr. Ginsberg is also hosting a talk for parents and the community Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ivy Tech’s Auditorium. It’s free and open to everyone.
