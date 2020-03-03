EPD: Truck spins out, driver runs from officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A driver is in custody after a short chase late Monday night.
Police say a witness spotted a truck spin out on Diamond Avenue near Old Business 41, then hit the median.
The witness says the driver then took off running down Fares Avenue.
Officers say they found the driver, 46-year-old Jonathan Craig, in front of a gas station on Fares, but he took off running.
He was arrested after a short chase.
Craig was booked into jail on charges including meth possession, resisting law enforcement, driving without ever receiving a license, and hit and run.
His mugshot was not available.
