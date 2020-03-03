EPD: Child ran for help to stop mom driving more than 3x legal alcohol limit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A mom is facing neglect and drunk driving charges.
Police say a girl ran up to house on W. Indiana Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday to tell someone her mother was driving drunk with her brother in the car.
When they got there, officers say they found Melissa Bradshaw sitting in the yard, away from her children.
Witnesses say, when she pulled up, she stumbled out of the car.
Police say Bradshaw admitted to drinking and told them she had been in a fight with her boyfriend.
Officers say they found three pint bottles of vodka in the car.
They say her blood alcohol was .263.
