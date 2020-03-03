EPD arrests man on several charges including hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man Monday for driving while intoxicated along with other charges.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Jordan Beard hit a van on Fulton Avenue and fled from the scene. It states that Beard also hit a utility pole at Kratzville Road and Buena Vista Road.
Police found the vehicle down the hill on Kratzville Road.
According to EPD, a strong odor of alcohol came from Beard’s vehicle and he stumbled out of his truck. EPD says due to the location, level of intoxication, and the fact that Beard was in three accidents, no field sobriety test was taken.
Beard was taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
According to court documents, Jordan swatted at nurses and doctors with an unrestricted arm
Police say they found a pill bottle with a different name on the driver side floorboard.
Beard is charged with the following:
- OMVWI with prior conviction
- OMVWI-BAC .15% or more
- Traffic-accident hit and run/prop
- OMVWI [AM]
- Battery-Public Safety Official
- Narc-legend drug/anabolic steroid-poss
He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and has since been released.
