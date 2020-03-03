Deputy coroner arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for Feb. incident

Deputy coroner arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for Feb. incident
By Makayla Neukam | March 2, 2020 at 10:00 PM CST - Updated March 2 at 10:29 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner has been arrested and accused of stealing money from a person whose death he was investigating.

Evansville police say 47-year-old Christopher Leduc is charged with official misconduct and theft.

Man arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for Feb. incident
Man arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for Feb. incident (Source: Evansville Police Department)

EPD says during a suicide investigation, the family noticed money missing from the victim’s home.

Leduc did write a voucher for a certain amount of money but it didn’t match up with the dollar amount known to be at the home.

Leduc has been fired from the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.