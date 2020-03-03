Deputy coroner arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for Feb. incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Vanderburgh County Deputy Coroner has been arrested and accused of stealing money from a person whose death he was investigating.
Evansville police say 47-year-old Christopher Leduc is charged with official misconduct and theft.
EPD says during a suicide investigation, the family noticed money missing from the victim’s home.
Leduc did write a voucher for a certain amount of money but it didn’t match up with the dollar amount known to be at the home.
Leduc has been fired from the coroner’s office.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.