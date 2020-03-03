Clearing skies, mild temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a stormy night, the last of the rain is working its way out of the Tri-State this morning, and the clouds will quickly follow. Some patchy fog is also possible this morning but is not expected to be a widespread issue.
Although an isolated shower is possible early, Tuesday will be mainly sunny and breezy with winds out of the west around 7 to 18 mph and gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.
We are starting the day with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to low 50s, but we will climb into the low 60s this afternoon under that increasing sunshine.
Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to near 40° under mostly clear skies.
We have plenty of sunshine in the forecast Wednesday with high temperatures right around 60°. Wednesday may also be a bit breezy with winds out of the west-northwest around 5 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.
A few more clouds roll in Thursday as a cold front swings through the Tri-State. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out, but it looks like the rain is probably going to miss us. Temperatures will once again top out around 60°.
Behind that cold front, sunny skies return through the weekend, but our temperatures will take a bit of hit. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50° Friday and low to mid 50s Saturday, but we will be right back in the low 60s by Sunday.
