Charges dismissed in accused drugging, raping coworker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Charges against a fast-food worker accused of drugging and raping a coworker during their shift have been dismissed.
Court documents show all four counts against Jordan Johnson have been dismissed.
The victim told police that early in her shift at an Evansville restaurant, she had a headache and asked Johnson for Tylenol or aspirin.
She says after taking the pill Johnson gave her, she became impaired and was having a hard time remembering what happened next.
The manager of the restaurant told police she was not working that day but checked in on her employees via a live video surveillance feed.
She says she saw the victim falling over, and there were several complaints from customers that employees were having sex inside the restaurant.
Police say after reviewing more of the surveillance, Johnson could be seen in a utility closet with the victim. Johnson refused to give a DNA sample.
The court dismissed the charges Feb. 27 and on Monday, the clerk released his bond.
Johnson’s trial had been scheduled to begin Wednesday.
