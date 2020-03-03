Central basketball student manager seizes the moment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may not ever find Evan Johnson without a basketball in his hands.
He helps out at practice with just about everything. From running the scoreboard to laundry. But his coaches will tell you, all he wanted was a uniform and a shot.
“He would come out at practice that week, and would tell us, if I make 9 out of 10, what are the chances you put me in the game,” Junior Varsity Coach Kevin Brackman said.
To EJ’s surprise, that opportunity came this past weekend against South Spencer.
“We fought all the way back and were down 4 with 25-30 seconds left, and I just look at our assistant coach and said, now is the time if any,” Brackman said.
When the moment came, the first shot didn’t go down. A generous South Spencer player grabbed the rebound and passed it back to Johnson. Then, the shot he always wanted was nothing but nylon.
Even in a loss, it was a moment his teammates wanted for him more than anything else.
“He definitely deserved it, from all the time he put into this program and for us, he deserved a shot just like us," junior guard Henry Brown said.
“It’s priceless and he is loved by all of our guys, and they really appreciate him being around,” Varsity head coach Rodney Walker said.
But now it’s back to business, helping his team prepare for the tournament. He hopes his passion for the game inspires those who hear his story.
“If you love basketball as much as me, you can do whatever you want. You’re just going to be good, no matter what," Johnson said.
