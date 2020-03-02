VU students learning how to track Coronavirus

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - Vincennes University students are learning how to track the Coronavirus through extensive world mapping, all thanks to one professor.
“Is this a thing that’s going to kill me? Because I’m thinking about traveling, am I going to die?,” Vincennes University student Allen Johnson said.
Allen Johnson is a student in Professor Rene LaMontagna’s biology class. They’re learning how to track the coronavirus through extensive world mapping by showing her students a Geographic Information Systems map, so they can picture and better understand where the virus has spread.
“I did not know how to do that," Johnson said. "It was something new to me.”
Biology isn't Johnson's major, it's education.
“I feel like there are certain things we need to teach non-majors," Department Chair of Biology for Vincennes University Rene LaMontagna said. "They need to understand biology is a part of their lives and can affect their lives.”
For example, Professor LaMontagna says if her students have travel plans coming up, the Coronavirus could re-route or postpone them.
“So for the first two or three, four weeks of class, what we did was, we mapped how it would change from class period to class period,” LaMontagna said.
They're also learning how to track a virus isn't the only thing these students are taking away.
“It gave us a chance to explain what a virus is and talk about the flu even though it’s not the flu but same kind of concept,” LaMontagna said.
Professor LaMontagna says she’ll be continuing throughout the semester to work with her students to track the Coronavirus.
