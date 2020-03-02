USI suspends university led travel to countries deemed level 3 risk for coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is suspending all university-led and sponsored programs to any country the CDC or State Department deems a level three risk for the coronavirus.
Officials say, one student, who traveled in preparation to study abroad in South Korea, has returned to the US following the suspension of that program.
Officials say the student will self-quarantine for 14 days off-campus and will be monitored by the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.