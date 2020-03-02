Teen with autism scores big in Central’s final JV game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local student with autism got a shot to suit up for his high school basketball team over the weekend, and it was quite the buzzer beater.
Evan “E.J.” Johnson is a manager with the Central High School boys basketball team. During the Bears’ junior varsity game at South Spencer High School on Friday night, Johnson was able to live out his hoops dream and wear the brown and gold uniform.
With nearly 25 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter, an opportunity presented itself, as Central head coach Kevin Brackman and his players voted to let “E.J.” play the rest of the game.
Johnson scored big in those final moments, nailing a three-pointer with no time left on the clock.
This happened thanks in part to one player for South Spencer, who gave out the unlikely (and unofficial) assist after Johnson missed the first attempt.
In a post on his Facebook account, Brackman commended the Rebels player, as well as his own team, for giving “E.J." the chance to close out the Bears’ season in style.
