Scattered rain and mild temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers remain likely with an isolated thunderstorm possible through the morning hours. By midday, the more widespread rain will all be pushing off to our east, but isolated showers will still be possible through the afternoon and evening.
Another round of heavier showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will move in from the south later this evening and into the overnight hours, mainly south of I-64. That rain will most likely taper off to the southeast before sunrise Tuesday.
Although a few thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rain will be possible, it looks like the chance for any severe storms will stay south of the Tri-State.
Despite the rain, temperatures will remain mild. We are starting the day in the upper 40s to low 50s and will climb into the upper 50s to near 60° by the early afternoon.
Temperatures will then fall back through the 50s this evening before bottoming out in the low to mid 40s by early Tuesday morning.
Once the rain moves out Tuesday, our skies will clear rather quickly, and Tuesday will be mainly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.
That trend of mostly sunny skies and highs near 60° will continue through Wednesday and Thursday, but cooler air moves in Friday and Saturday, dropping our highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
