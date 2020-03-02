New owner of Chandler Speedway has connections to old owner

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - We are learning new details on the sale of Chandler Speedway. We reported in February that the speedway was sold after the owner filed bankruptcy in 2019.
After a little digging, we found out that the former owner of the track has connections to the new owner.
In documents obtained from Wilson Auction Realty, who did the auction, we learned it was sold to a company called UYA Investment Corporation for $376,200.
The former owner of Chandler Speedway, Reno Fontana, has a company filed with the Secretary of State office, called Movieland Motorsports Corporation.
That paperwork shows Reno as the current president of the company and a man named Mark Saint Juste is the CEO of the company.
We further found that Mark Saint Juste is listed under company information for the new owner of the speedway, which is UYA Investment Corporation.
We spoke with Reno earlier Monday about this connection.
“We will release all the information next week, and all the dots will connect for everyone," Fontana said. "I’m looking forward to having a big year at Chandler in 2020.”
We will continue to follow this story.
