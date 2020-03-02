Neighborhood Watch: Teen arrested for arson; OPD looking for shoplifter

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - An Evansville teenager has been arrested for burning a vacant house with the help of three juveniles.
According to court documents, 18-year-old Derrick Jenkins admitted to starting a fire in the 5400 block of Bayou Creek Road. All three juveniles confessed to their involvement.
Jenkins says they poured gasoline inside the house and used a cigarette lighter to ignite it.
Jenkins’ charges include burglary, arson, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
No one was hurt in the fire, but there was $25,000 worth of damage to the house.
The Owensboro Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a shoplifter.
OPD says the theft took place at Wal-Mart.
If you recognize him or know anything about this, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
