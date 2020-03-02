Man arrested for DUI crash for the second time in a year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of hitting a bicyclist while driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit.
Dale Sauer was booked into jail shortly after midnight Monday morning.
Police say he hit someone on a bicycle on E. Morgan Ave.
The bicycle rider had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say he had an injured leg and the back of his head was bleeding.
They say Sauer admitted to drinking and tested .184 on a portable breath test.
In January, Sauer was charged for a crash that happened in April at Old State Road and Evergreen Road.
Deputies say he turned in front of a motorcycle.
They say the motorcycle driver lost consciousness, had a broken leg, and possibly a broken hip.
Sauer was charged with causing serious bodily when driving with a BAC of .08 or more in that case.
