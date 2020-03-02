Local leaders read to children

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - St. Vincent Early Learning Center has enlisted the help of local leaders to promote literacy.
St. Vincent is celebrating its 60th annual literacy week. This week, over 70 local civic leaders, CEO’s, and public figures will come to the learning center to read to a classroom.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was on hand Monday reading “Little Nita’s Big Idea” to a group at the center.
St. Vincent says that having different adults read to the kids helps them learn.
“Reading is one of the most powerful things that a parent can do with their children,” St. Vincent Early Learning Center Director Valerie Bostick said. "It really helps them get ready for kindergarten. So anything that we can do to help children be successful through school, and then onto adulthood working with families, is important for us.
Thanks to a donation from Accuride, families are given books to be taken home and added to their libraries.
