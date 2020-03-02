Llyod Expressway work to start back up Mon. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials tell us work on the Llyod Expressway is expected to start back up Monday night.
Jason Tiller with INDOT tells us the roadwork will be happening mainly at night. Tiller says rain could impact that schedule, and to be ready to see the orange cones, and prepare for some delays as lanes will be closing.
The lane closures will help crews resume pavement patching and concrete joint repair, which they started last spring.
This will primarily impact the expressway between US 41 and Fielding Road.
INDOT says two lanes will be open in either direction during daylight hours, and the project is expected to be completed this June.
