KWC Softball Gets Two Wins to Start Spring Break Trip

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team picked-up a pair of wins on Sunday afternoon to start Spring Break in the Sunshine State. The Panthers opened the day with a 5-2 win over Saint Rose and came from behind to defeat Concordia (NY) 6-4. Both Evyn Hendrickson and Bailey Woodall picked-up wins while pitching complete games.
Game 1: KWC – 5, Saint Rose – 2 -- The Golden Knights (1-4) had trouble adjusting to the sun in the opening inning. The Panthers (4-9) benefited by scoring three times, both Maddie Dawson and Jaylin Tidwell found their way on base with a double and single into center field.
Madison Scott drove-in the game’s first run with a swinging bunt, perfectly placed, back at the pitcher. Terrilynn Summers kept the inning alive by beating out an infield single that allowed Tidwell to score. Andee Powell followed with another infield single that drove-in Lexie Mullen, giving the Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Saint Rose scored one run in the bottom of the second to cut the Wesleyan lead to 3-1. The Panthers added a run in the top of the fifth on Mullen’s second home run of the season, a blast into the win in left center. The Golden Knights answered in the bottom half with a run, but Tidwell returned a three-run edge in the sixth with an RBI double.
Hendrickson finished with her fourth complete game of the season. She allowed two runs, one earned on seven hits with nine strikeouts.
Game 2: Concordia – 4, KWC – 6 -- The Clippers (0-6) perfectly placed a series of hits in the top of the third inning, scoring three times. They scored three runs on three hits and an error to take a 3-0 lead. The Panthers answered in the bottom of the fourth with Kaitlyn Lasala’s RBI single into right field.
Concordia manufactured a run in the top of the fifth, but the Panthers kept the line-up turning over and got the run back in the bottom half. Mullen drove-in Mikayla Benson on a grounder to short. Trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth the Panthers completed the comeback.
Lasala started the frame with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Powell ripped a double into left center to bring Wesleyan with-in one, 4-3. Later in the inning the bases were loaded with two-outs for Tidwell who gave the Panthers the lead with a two-run single ripped into center field. Mullen gave Wesleyan insurance with an RBI single into center.
Woodall took care of the rest with a quick seventh inning. She earned her second win of the season after a complete game allowing four runs, three earned on eight hits with six strikeouts. Tidwell finished the game four for four with two RBIs.
The Panthers will play two more games on Monday morning. First pitch against Mercyhurst is scheduled for 9:15 AM CT. The second game will start at 11:15 AM CT against Grand Valley State.
