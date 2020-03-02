KWC Men’s Basketball Gets 8-Seed in Upcoming GMAC Tournament

The two teams met twice already this season with the home team winning both match ups. The Panthers fell by 12 in Hillsdale before beating the Chargers by one at The Sportscenter. Sasha Sukhanov tipped-in a jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining to give Wesleyan the 67-66 win. That was the last loss of the season for the Chargers as they closed the regular season with a five game win streak.