Kentucky getting new location for Real ID license

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky has added another location where you can get your Real ID license.
State officials say the new office in Madisonville will handle widespread licensing requests.
Starting Oct. 1, you’ll need the new driver’s licenses to board domestic flights or enter US military bases. If you don’t have a Real ID after that, you’re going to need another form of identification, such as a passport, to do the same things.
Officials say the Madisonville office will serve all Kentuckians regardless of where they live. The state previously opened Real ID licensing offices in Bowling Green and Paducah.
