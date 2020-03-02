EPD investigating after 1 person shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after one person was shot Sunday evening.
Evansville dispatch says the call came in around 5:32 p.m. as a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Bayard Park Drive.
EPD officers say that two subjects were walking at the intersection of Bayard Park and Morton Avenue, heading westbound.
Officers tell us that they got reports of four to six gunshots and say that one of the subjects was shot.
They say the wound doesn’t appear to be life-threatening and is being treated in the ER.
Officers say they found shell casings at the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
We’ll keep you updated once more information is available.
