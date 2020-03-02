On Alert for a few strong storms with large hail Monday night.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Showers and thunderstorms will return later Monday night. A few of these may produce large hail, especially over Western Kentucky. Storms should be winding down by sunrise on Tuesday morning. More mild temps on the way Tuesday with highs near 60 under partly sunny skies. Clear and cooler for Wednesday morning with lows near 40. Sunny and mild on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. Temps will ease back into the lower 50s by the end of the week. Next chance for rain returns on Sunday and Monday