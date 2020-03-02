Aces Softball Ends up with a Weekend Split Down in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN. (WFIE) - Jessica Fehr continued to add to her numbers, posting a bases clearing double, but an offensive showdown saw Memphis defeat the University of Evansville softball team by an 8-7 final on Sunday in the final game of the Blues City Classic.
Fehr had two hits on the day in four plate appearances. Katie McLean and Eryn Gould added two hits apiece. McLean was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored while Gould went 2-3 with a run and RBI.
UE got the day started with a pair of runs in the first. Back-to-back doubles from McLean and Gould gave the Purple Aces a 1-0 lead. With two outs, Halie Fain singled to center to score Gould for the second score of the frame. Memphis got the runs right back in the bottom half of the first.
Following a scoreless second, Evansville’s bats got the job done in the third with all four runs coming with two outs. Alyssa Barela drew a leadoff walk and was pinch run for by Mackenzie McFeron. Halie Fain would later walk before Jenna Lis loaded the bases on an infield single. With two outs, Kat Mueller would record the third walk of the inning to score McFeron. Next up was Jessica Fehr, who came through in the clutch, hitting a bases clearing double to bring in three runs and give the Aces a 6-2 lead.
Memphis took control with three runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. The six runs came on a total of seven hits. Two UE errors helped the Tigers as they jumped in front by an 8-6 score. Evansville rallied in the sixth with McLean and Gould reaching to start the inning. McLean scored on a double play, but UE would not be able to add to the tally with Memphis finishing with the 8-7 win.
Emily Lockhart made the start for UE, allowing five runs on 11 hits in four innings of work. Izzy Vetter allowed three runs, two earned, in two frames.
The final non-conference tournament is set for next weekend when the Aces make the short trip to Louisville for the Red & Black Challenge. Evansville will face Oakland twice while taking on Northwestern, Illinois and Louisville in single games.
