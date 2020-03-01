Woolf Blasts 3 Homers, as Aces Softball Splits in Memphis

Haley Woolf put the finishing touches on her career game, hitting her third ball out of the park to help UE clinch the 12-3 win. Woolf was 3-4 with her three homers, seven RBI and three runs scored. Barela and Renneisen each had two hits. In the circle, Emily Lockhart earned the win, pitching three innings while allowing three earned runs. Erin Kleffman picked up the save, tossing the final three frames. Her scoreless effort saw her give up two hits while striking out three.