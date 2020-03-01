USI’s 1995 National Championship team celebrates reunion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 1995 was quite the year for the westside of Evansville. The USI Screaming Eagles men’s basketball team won the Division II National Championship over Cal-Riverside with the legendary Bruce Pearl as their head coach.
On Saturday, that team celebrated the 25th anniversary of that championship with a reunion at Screaming Eagles Arena. Stars like Chad Gilbert, Stan Gouard, Tim Tuley and Marc Hostetter were all back in town to reminisce about that NCAA title.
“The fact that they were almost all back, every one of them, Cortez Barnes passed away a few years ago obviously wasn’t, but they all cam back every one of them," Bruce Pearl said. “They accomplished something very very special together. It was really really special, for about three years, we were the best Division II basketball program in America, and we knew it, and our fans knew it.”
“Seems like yesterday,” said Stan Gouard, former USI and U-Indy coach. “What a great group of guys to represent southern Indiana. Time flies when you’re having fun I would say, but luckily over the years, all of us have stayed in contact with one another, and it’s just a blessing to see them all with their families tonight.”
