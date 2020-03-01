Several crews respond to fire in Henderson Co.

Several crews respond to fire in Henderson Co.
Several crews respond to fire in Henderson Co.. (Source: WFIE)
February 29, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 8:36 PM

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several crews responded to a working structure fire Saturday evening in the 3000 block of Kings Mill Road in Henderson County.

According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, the fire started when a tractor a family was working on backfired and started sparking.

They say the sparks from the tractor caught a building on fire, along with a lean tube and about six bails of hay.

Fire officials say there were no injuries.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.