Several crews respond to fire in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several crews responded to a working structure fire Saturday evening in the 3000 block of Kings Mill Road in Henderson County.
According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, the fire started when a tractor a family was working on backfired and started sparking.
They say the sparks from the tractor caught a building on fire, along with a lean tube and about six bails of hay.
Fire officials say there were no injuries.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.