Parts of Newburgh under precautionary boil advisory

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of people are currently under a precautionary boil water advisory after a water main break in Newburgh.
Chandler Utilities issued the advisory on Saturday night. In the press release, officials claim that customers in the following areas and communities are affected:
- Along Fuquay Road between Highway 261 and Jenner Road
- Along McDaniel Drive and Walden Road
- Castle Hills Subdivision
- Pleasant Ridge Subdivision
Those affected by the advisory are being asked to boil all of their drinking and cooking water for at least five minutes before using it.
Rob Coghill, the Director of Public Services in Chandler, says that officials expect the advisory to be lifted by the end of the week.
You can follow the latest updates as they become available at townofchandler.org.
