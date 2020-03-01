OVC Basketball Tournament Brackets are Unveiled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The field for the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Men's Basketball Championship Presented by TicketSmarter has been set after the final day of the regular season.
Belmont will be the No. 1 seed after finishing OVC play 15-3 and sharing the OVC regular season championship with Murray State for the second-straight year. It marks the sixth regular season crown for the Bruins in eight years as members of the OVC. Belmont, 24-7 overall on the season, earned a double bye to the semifinals and will open play on Friday night.
Murray State also finished the regular season 15-3 in the OVC (22-8 overall), but lost the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Bruins and will be the No. 2 seed. The Racers did earn a share of the regular season crown, marking its record 27th OVC title. As the No. 2 seed MSU will open play on Friday night after earning a double bye to the semifinals.
Austin Peay (20-11, 14-4) is the No. 3 seed while Eastern Kentucky (in the tournament field for the first time since 2015) is the No. 4 seed. Both of those teams receive a single bye to Thursday's quarterfinals.
The field is rounded out No. 5 seed Tennessee State, No. 6 seed Eastern Illinois, No. 7 seed Jacksonville State and No. 8 seed Morehead State.
Since 2011 the men's bracket has used a merit-based system that gives the No. 1 and 2 seeds a double bye to the semifinals while the No. 3 and 4 seeds get a single bye to the quarterfinals. The first round will match up the No. 5/8 and No. 6/7 seeds.
This year marks the third-straight year the event has been held at the Ford Center, which opened in 2011 and is located in the core of Evansville’s downtown district. The event is scheduled to be at the venue through at least 2023.
This event marks the 57th time the OVC Men's Basketball Championship has been held; it is the fourth-oldest Division I basketball championship tournament.
This year's first round and quarterfinals can be seen on ESPN+. The semifinals will air live on ESPNU while the championship game will air live on ESPN2.
The semifinals will air live on ESPNU while the championship game will air live on ESPN2.
As part of an ongoing commitment to safety and security, there is now a "Clear Bag Policy" in effect at the Ford Center.
2020 OVC Men's Basketball Championship Presented by TicketSmarter (Ford Center - Evansville, Ind.)
First Round - Wednesday, March 4
Game 1 - #5 Tennessee State vs. #8 Morehead State, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 - #6 Eastern Illinois vs. #7 Jacksonville State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 5
Game 3 - #4 Eastern Kentucky vs. Game 1 Winner, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4 - #3 Austin Peay vs. Game 2 Winner, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Semifinals - Friday, March 6
Game 5 - #1 Belmont vs. Game 3 Winner, 7:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Game 6 - #2 Murray State vs. Game 4 Winner, 9:00 p.m. (ESPNU)
Championship - Saturday, March 7
Game 7 - Semifinal Winners, 7:00 p.m. (ESPN2/Westwood One)
OVC WOMEN’S BRACKETS ALSO UNVEILED
The 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter is also set. UT Martin and Belmont shared the OVC regular-season crown. The Skyhawks are the No. 1 seed while the Bruins is the No. 2 seed. Southeast Missouri earned of the No. 3 seed. Eastern Illinois is the No. 4 seed followed by Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay and Murray State. This year marks the third-straight year the event has been held at the Ford Center, which opened in 2011 and is located in the core of Evansville’s downtown district. The event is scheduled to be at the venue through at least 2023. As part of an ongoing commitment to safety and security, aligning with the best practices at major entertainment and athletics venues, there is now a “Clear Bag Policy” in effect at the Ford Center. Fans are encouraged to visit www.OVCSports.com/ClearBag for complete details on the policy.
2020 OVC Women’s Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter Schedule
FIRST ROUND – Wednesday, March 4
Game 1 - #1 UT Martin vs. #8 Murray State – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2 - #2 Belmont vs. #7 Austin Peay – 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
FIRST ROUND – Thursday, March 5
Game 3 - #4 Eastern Illinois vs. #5 Jacksonville State – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4 - #3 Southeast Missouri vs. #6 Tennessee Tech – 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
SEMIFINALS – Friday, March 6
Game 5 – Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6 – Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner – 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
CHAMPIONSHIP – Saturday, March 7
Game 7 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
ALL TIMES CENTRAL
