OVC Basketball Tournament Brackets are Unveiled

The 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship presented by TicketSmarter is also set. UT Martin and Belmont shared the OVC regular-season crown. The Skyhawks are the No. 1 seed while the Bruins is the No. 2 seed. Southeast Missouri earned of the No. 3 seed. Eastern Illinois is the No. 4 seed followed by Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay and Murray State. This year marks the third-straight year the event has been held at the Ford Center, which opened in 2011 and is located in the core of Evansville’s downtown district. The event is scheduled to be at the venue through at least 2023. As part of an ongoing commitment to safety and security, aligning with the best practices at major entertainment and athletics venues, there is now a “Clear Bag Policy” in effect at the Ford Center. Fans are encouraged to visit www.OVCSports.com/ClearBag for complete details on the policy.