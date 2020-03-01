Mild temps and scattered rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gusty winds from the south helped our temperatures surge into the mid 60s this afternoon! Mild weather hangs around for a few more days, but rain also returns to the forecast to start the week.
Scattered showers will move in from the southwest this evening and become more widespread overnight. That rain will continue into Monday morning but will taper off to the southeast Monday afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is possible late tonight or Monday morning, but it looks like the chance for any strong or severe storms will stay southwest of the Tri-State.
Temperatures will remain mild, only falling into the low to mid 50s overnight before climbing back into the upper 50s to low 60s by midday on Monday. As the rain moves out, slightly cooler air will move in from the northwest, and temperatures will slowly begin to fall back through the 50s.
While we will get a break from the rain Monday afternoon and evening, a second round of scattered showers is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning, mainly over the southeastern end of the Tri-State.
The rest of the week looks dry as the system initially expected to bring us rain Wednesday and Thursday now looks like it is going to miss us. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60° with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s through Thursday, but cooler air will move in and drop our highs back into the lower 50s Friday and Saturday.
