McGrath Signs Pro Contract with Chattanooga FC

At Evansville, the New Lenox, Ill. native scored 26 goals, the ninth-most in program history, assisting on 11 more goals, and recording 11 game-winning goals in 71 appearances for the Purple Aces. Over the final two years of his collegiate career, McGrath helped lead the Aces to back-to-back MVC Tournament semifinals appearances and back-to-back double-digit win seasons, the first time either feat had been accomplished since the 1995 and 1996 seasons. In 2017, McGrath was named first-team all-MVC and United Soccer Coaches all-West region for his efforts, his fourth all-MVC honor and second all-region recognition. McGrath also shined in the classroom where the midfielder was named twice to the MVC scholar-athlete team and earned NSCAA Scholar All-American honors in 2016.