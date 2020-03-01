McGrath Signs Pro Contract with Chattanooga FC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Continuing his professional career, University of Evansville men’s soccer alum Ian McGrath has signed a contract with Chattanooga FC of the NISA, it was announced this weekend.
McGrath comes to Chattanooga FC after playing most recently with USL Championship side Oklahoma City.
Previous to playing with Oklahoma City, McGrath saw time on the pitch with Queens of the South FC of the Scottish Championship, making 11 caps in 2019.
“Everyone involved with our program and the University of Evansville community is proud of the person and player Ian has become,” said Aces head men’s soccer coach Marshall Ray. “We all continue to follow Ian’s career and look forward to seeing him do what he loves on the field as he helps Chattanooga FC compete for the NISA championship. Chattanooga FC has a tremendous fan base and they will love the heart and attitude Ian competes with each and every minute he is on the field.”
At Evansville, the New Lenox, Ill. native scored 26 goals, the ninth-most in program history, assisting on 11 more goals, and recording 11 game-winning goals in 71 appearances for the Purple Aces. Over the final two years of his collegiate career, McGrath helped lead the Aces to back-to-back MVC Tournament semifinals appearances and back-to-back double-digit win seasons, the first time either feat had been accomplished since the 1995 and 1996 seasons. In 2017, McGrath was named first-team all-MVC and United Soccer Coaches all-West region for his efforts, his fourth all-MVC honor and second all-region recognition. McGrath also shined in the classroom where the midfielder was named twice to the MVC scholar-athlete team and earned NSCAA Scholar All-American honors in 2016.
