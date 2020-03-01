Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded more than $1.3 million to boost Indiana’s efforts to expand access to care, treatment and medication for people infected with HIV and to fund prevention services. The funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for three Indiana entities is part of the Trump administration’s goal of reducing the nation’s new HIV infections by 90 percent by 2030. About $561,000 will be divided between the Shalom Health Care Center Inc. and the Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County, both located in Indianapolis. The remaining $750,000 will go to Marion County under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.