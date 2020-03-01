KWC Women’s Basketball Falls to Tiffin in Overtime

This marked the ninth time in program history that the Panthers played in double overtime. Cali Nolot notched the first basket of the frame before Lamb made a pair of game-tying free throws once again. Tiffin went on a 6-0 run to lead 65-59 with 38 seconds remaining. Nolot drained a three and a lay up to cut the deficit to one but the Dragons converted four free throws in the final 18 seconds to steal the 69-64 win.