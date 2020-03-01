KWC Women’s Basketball Falls to Tiffin in Overtime

TIFFIN, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team saw its 13-game win streak come to an end on Saturday, suffering a 69-64 double overtime loss at Tiffin in the regular season finale.
Wesleyan controlled the first three quarters, holding a 42-28 lead entering the final frame. Tiffin's offense heated up in the final ten minutes, outscoring the Panthers 21-7. The Dragons tied the game at 47 with just over one minute remaining in regulation before Keelie Lamb a pair of free throws in the final 11 seconds to knot the game at 49. Tahlia Walton blocked the potential game-winning lay up for the Dragons to force overtime.
The Panthers opened overtime with four straight points before Tiffin responded with four of their own to tie it at 53 with 1:51 remaining. Lamb knocked back another pair of free throws to put Wesleyan ahead by two until the Dragons converted a lay up on their ensuing possession. Both teams were unable to score on their final possession, sending the game to double overtime.
This marked the ninth time in program history that the Panthers played in double overtime. Cali Nolot notched the first basket of the frame before Lamb made a pair of game-tying free throws once again. Tiffin went on a 6-0 run to lead 65-59 with 38 seconds remaining. Nolot drained a three and a lay up to cut the deficit to one but the Dragons converted four free throws in the final 18 seconds to steal the 69-64 win.
Lamb posted a career-high 30 points despite not attempting a three all game. The senior was 16-24 from the charity stripe along with eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Nolot finished with 15 points while Kaylee Clifford paced the team with 10 rebounds. Leah Richardson dished out five assists while Nolot, Clifford and Jordyn Barga recorded three steals each.
The two teams will square off again on Tuesday in the G-MAC quarterfinal at The Owensboro Sportscenter. The Panthers look to protect their 33-home game win streak as tip off is set for 12 pm CT. Tickets are on sale now. For ticket information, click HERE.
