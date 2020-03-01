KWC Men’s Basketball Takes Fire out of Dragons

TIFFIN, OH. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team erased an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat Tiffin 79-76 in the final Great Midwest Conference regular season game. Timely three-point baskets by Zach Hopewell and Adam Goetz in the final four minutes helped the Panthers complete the comeback and charge in the G-MAC Tournament.
The Panthers (11-15, 9-9 GMAC) converted at 36% from the field in the first half and went into the locker-room facing a 38-27 deficit. A last second offensive rebound and put-back by Sasha Sukhanov to end the first half, pulling Wesleyan within 11-points.
The Dragons (8-20, 2-16 GMAC) came out in the second half and quickly extended the lead to 41-27 after Trent Williams’ three-point basket. Goetz answered with five quick points and after a steal by Wyatt Battaile and lay-up by Sukhanov, the Panthers were within 41-34 less than two minutes into the frame.
Tiffin bounced back and returned a double-digit lead, 60-50, with 10 minutes left in the game. The lead remained 10-points, 62-52 a minute later, but the Panthers found their opening and responded with 11-0 run ending with back-to-back baskets by Sukhanov.
Eric Turner gave the Dragons a 65-63 lead after a three-point basket, but Hopewell immediately answered with a three of his own. The Panthers went into the final four minutes with a one-point lead, 66-65. Out of the media timeout, Goetz hit another three-point basket. Tiffin missed an easy lay-up on the following possession and as the shot clock ran down Battaile found Hopewell open in the corner, who banged home anther triple that gave Wesleyan a 72-65 edge.
Hopewell’s pull-up jumper with a minute left gave the Panthers a three-possession lead, 74-67. The Dragons were forced to foul, but Wesleyan did not allow another opening.
The Panthers shot 62% from the field in the second half to upend the Dragons. Sukahnov finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds to record a double-double, his first of the season and career. Hopewell led with 22 points and three assists. Goetz added 21 points while Battaile finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
The Panthers finished in solo sixth in the Great Midwest this season with a .500 record in league play. In the point model that determines the seeding of the G-MAC Championship Tournament the Panthers finished in a three-way tie for sixth and lost to Ohio Dominican and Lake Erie in both tiebreakers.
Wesleyan will travel to Hillsdale, Michigan on Tuesday for the quarterfinals. Tip-off against the Chargers is scheduled for 6 PM CT. The Panthers were 1-1 against the top seed Hillsdale this season.
