KWC Men’s Basketball Takes Fire out of Dragons

Eric Turner gave the Dragons a 65-63 lead after a three-point basket, but Hopewell immediately answered with a three of his own. The Panthers went into the final four minutes with a one-point lead, 66-65. Out of the media timeout, Goetz hit another three-point basket. Tiffin missed an easy lay-up on the following possession and as the shot clock ran down Battaile found Hopewell open in the corner, who banged home anther triple that gave Wesleyan a 72-65 edge.