Jasper church warns residents about recent scam

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Holy Family Parish is warning residents about a recent scam.
According to their Facebook page, Jasper residents are receiving text messages claiming to be from Holy Family’s pastor Father John Boeglin and asking for help in buying gift cards. They say it is not Father Boeglin and to block the numbers on your phone.
Holy Family Parish says if members have any questions, call the parish office at 812-482-3076. If anyone receives text messages from someone claiming to be Father Boeglin, they can contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255.
