Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indiana Pacers showed off their specialty _ big plays down the stretch _ in Saturday night's 113-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game was tied 15 times and had 12 lead changes, but the Pacers seized control in the fourth quarter. T.J. Warren scored 30 points and Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead basket midway through the period for Indiana, which has won five of six. Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who returned after missing two games because of a strained left calf, had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Linebacker Isaiah Simmons may have cemented a top-10 draft at the NFL's annual scouting combine by clocking a 4.39-second 40-yard dash on the third day of workouts. The 238-pound Simmons matched the times posted earlier by this week's fastest running back, Jonathan Taylor, and ahead of all but six receivers. Two defensive linemen who top 300 pounds, Khalil Davis and Neville Gallimore, also turned heads with their times in the 40. Davis was clocked at 4.75 seconds. Gallimore posted a 4.79. The final days of workouts will be held Sunday in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Tucker and Sean McDermott scored 13 points each and Butler beat DePaul 60-42. McDermott scored 11 points in the first half when Butler took a 29-22 lead and Tucker scored all his points over an 8½-minute span of the second half, finishing a 20-6 run with three consecutive 3-pointers for a 53-32 lead with six minutes to go. DePaul missed 11 shots from the arc before Romeo Weems extended the Blue Demons' streak of consecutive games with a 3 to 835 when he sank one with 19 seconds remaining. The Blue Demons didn't have a scorer in double figures.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Olivier Sarr scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Wake Forest to an 84-73 victory over visiting Notre Dame, which had won seven of its previous nine games. The 7-foot Sarr outplayed Notre Dame star big man John Mooney, who scored 24 points with 17 rebounds but made only 10 of 22 shots from the field. With the victory, the Demon Deacons remained one game ahead of last-place North Carolina in the ACC. The loss put a crimp in Notre Dame hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid.