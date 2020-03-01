Fordsville FD: 1 person dead after Sat. fire

HANCOCK Co., Ky. (WFIE) - One person is dead after a fire in Hancock County.
According to the Fordsville Fire Department, crews were called to the house fire on Saturday. The Facebook post says the person living there was killed.
A firefighter tells us the Fordsville Fire Department was called around 11:30 p.m. by Hancock County for help an hour after crews first arrived on scene.
The firefighter tells us the house fire was on Hawesville Easton Road.
Officials have yet to release the name of the victim.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
