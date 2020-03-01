EPD: Man arrested after reported sexual misconduct with minor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested a man on a charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.
EPD arrested 48-year-old Michael Franklin on Sunday.
According to court documents, text messages between Franklin and the victim show they planned to meet up Feb. 28 after she got out of school. It states that Franklin had sexual intercourse with the victim.
Police say the victim’s mother found the messages and called them.
According to court documents, Franklin had sexual relations with the victim since 2019.
Franklin is booked in the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections facility.
