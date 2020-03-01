Aces Get Rematch with Valparaiso, as MVC Tournament Bracket is Set

Tickets remain available for the entire tournament. Fans can purchase their tournament packages at the Carson Center Ticket Office on the UE campus or by calling 812-488-ACES. These can be purchased in the ticket office Monday morning through 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If you are heading to St. Louis and look to purchase tickets on Thursday any time prior to the 8:35 p.m. tip, you can do so by emailing UE Assistant AD for Ticketing and Game Operations Jake Hill at jh690@evansville.edu.