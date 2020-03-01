Aces Get Rematch with Valparaiso, as MVC Tournament Bracket is Set

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the release of the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ratings, the Missouri Valley Conference has announced the seedings for the 2020 State Farm MVC Tournament.
The University of Evansville enters as the #10 seed and will be pitted against #7 seed Valparaiso. Game time will be 8:35 p.m. inside the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The MVC TV Network will carry the contest with fans in Evansville being able to watch on Fox Sports Midwest. ESPN3 will also have the live stream.
Evansville and Valparaiso played a pair of entertaining games in the regular season with the Crusaders clinching their two wins by a combined four points. In the first meeting at the Ford Center on January 4, Valpo rallied late to force overtime before edging the Purple Aces by a final of 81-79. In the January 26 meeting at the ARC, its was the Aces who staged the rally. Trailing by as many as 18 points, UE fought back before dropping a close 67-65 decision.
Tickets remain available for the entire tournament. Fans can purchase their tournament packages at the Carson Center Ticket Office on the UE campus or by calling 812-488-ACES. These can be purchased in the ticket office Monday morning through 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If you are heading to St. Louis and look to purchase tickets on Thursday any time prior to the 8:35 p.m. tip, you can do so by emailing UE Assistant AD for Ticketing and Game Operations Jake Hill at jh690@evansville.edu.
