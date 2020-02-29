Warmer with rain to start March

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Warmer weather and rain are both making their way back into the forecast for the first week of March.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with low temperatures in the low 30s.
Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will move in during the afternoon before rain arrives that evening. Despite increasing clouds, a warm breeze out of the south-southwest will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s!
Most of the daytime hours look dry Sunday, but rain will start to move in around 6PM and become more widespread as we head into the overnight hors. Showers are likely, but a few thunderstorms are also possible, mainly late Sunday night and into Monday. Temperatures will remain mild, only falling back to around 50° Sunday night.
The rain continues into Monday. Right now, rain looks likely Monday morning with a brief break in the afternoon before another round of rain moves through Monday night.
A few thunderstorms are possible Monday, but it looks like the threat for strong or severe storms will most likely stay to our south-southwest, stretching from around Paducah down into Arkansas and Mississippi.
Despite the rain, temperatures will top out in the low 60s Monday as warm air keeps flowing up from the southwest.
That second round of rain Monday night will continue into Tuesday morning, but from Tuesday afternoon on, the rest of the week looks mostly dry as the system initially expected to bring us rain Wednesday and Thursday seems to be shifting farther south.
In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 0.5-1.5” of rain Sunday night through Tuesday morning, but if that rain Wednesday and Thursday shifts back to the north, our rain totals could quickly change, especially in western Kentucky, so keep checking back for more updates throughout the week.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.