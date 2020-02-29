Three Indiana teenagers arrested after beating, shooting at friend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Three teenagers were taken into custody after an incident last fall where police state they severely beat and shot at a friend at his Clarksville home.
According to a report from the News & Tribune, Clarksville police responded to a report of a battery on September 19. The police found a male victim who was severely beaten, with lacerations on his body, and marks and abrasions on his wrists and neck.
Officers found in their investigation of the scene a large amount of blood in the bathtub, along with bloody duct tape, bloody swipes on the walls and bullet holes. They also found two knives and a pistol at the residence.
The victim was transported to University Hospital, where he received multiple reconstructive surgeries due to his injuries. The victim was unable to initially file a police report due to his head injury.
Three suspects, 19-year-old Isaiah Lamkin, 19-year-old Gena Ferguson, and 19-year-old John Hostetler were arrested in connection to the incident.
The victim’s report to police said that he was in the shower when a door was kicked in. The victim blacked out, but remembered that he had been dragged out of the bathroom, beaten and bound. Two shots were fired at his head by one of the suspects.
He said that he had been friends with the three suspects, and that he blackmailed Ferguson through social media for a nude photo or he would release personal information about her. The victim revealed that he had also blackmailed her for sex.
Ferguson admitted to giving the photo to the victim. She and the two other suspects went to the victim’s residence to ask him to delete the photo, with the two other suspects waiting in the car for security purposes.
She reported going inside, where the victim grabbed her. The two other suspects then entered the home.
No details were given to police, other than they headed back to the home to check on him when they saw police there.
Lamkin and Ferguson are both charged with two counts of burglary, aggravated battery, criminal confinement and battery with a deadly weapon. No charges have been released for Hostetler, who was arrested in Louisville on Tuesday for the warrant set in Clark County. They are booked in the Clark County Jail.
A pretrial hearing is set for Lamkin and Ferguson on April 1st in Clark County Circuit Court.
