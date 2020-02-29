Protesters demanding Vectren to change its energy practices

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of protesters rallied in front of the Evansville Civic Center Complex on Saturday to demand the Vectren Corporation to change its energy practices.
Participants in the “Face the Future” rally called on the energy holding company, which is based in Evansville, to move away from fossil fuels in favor of clean renewable energy.
The Sierra Club, the organizers behind the event, tells us that Vectren will announce its new long-term energy plan next month.
Erin Lasher, one of the protesters at the rally, says if Vectren does not make the switch to clean energy now, it will not take long before company leaders will be forced to make the change.
“The sun is always around, it’s not going anywhere anytime soon, the wind is always going to be around and eventually we will run out of coal, so even if you’re not thinking in terms of greenhouse gas admissions the current fuels that we use to power our energy is not renewable, we’re going to run out," Lasher said.
The Sierra Club says Vectren will reveal its new energy plan on March 20.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.