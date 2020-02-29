2nd annual Wine & Fries event heldf Fri. to benefit Ronald McDonald house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday night at Tropicana was the second annual Wine and Fries event to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley.
Guests enjoyed wine, dancing, dueling pianos, a silent auction and, of course, McDonald’s World Famous Fries during an evening that supports Ronald McDonald House Charities’ mission to keep families close.
“These events are really crucial to our mission being successful, so every day we serve anywhere from 10 to 26 families needing a place to stay while their child is being cared for so these events really make funding that mission successful," said Theresa-Floyd Maas, executive director of Ronald McDonald House.
Last year’s event raised $50,000. The goal for this year’s event was $75,000
