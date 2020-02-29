Local students compete in EVSC Regional Spelling Bee

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schools throughout the Tri-State area competed in the 2020 EVSC Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday afternoon.
The competition was held at the EVSC’s Academy for Innovative Studies on Diamond Avenue.
45 students from regional schools across Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois participated in the event.
In order to qualify for the competition, each student had to win their school’s individual spelling bee, as well as score at least an 18 on the online vocabulary test.
Abby Jones, one of the spelling contestants, says she learned most of her words from simply reading.
“I really like the Harry Potter books, and I like serious books a lot. and books that are mysteries," Jones said.
The winner of the regional spelling bee will compete in the 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C. This event is scheduled to begin on May 24.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.