Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENCE-INDIANA
Pence's handling of 2015 HIV outbreak gets new scrutiny
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence's handling of a health crisis when he was governor of Indiana is getting a fresh look. This comes after President Donald Trump tasked him with overseeing the U.S. response to the new coronavirus threat. Critics say he mishandled the 2015 HIV outbreak in southern Indiana. Pence delayed allowing a program to provide clean needles to intravenous drug users in one rural county where nearly 200 people eventually tested positive for HIV. Foundation for AIDS Research official Greg Millett says the outbreak would have been “entirely preventable” if Pence had acted earlier. Pence was worried that needle exchange programs enabled illegal drug abuse.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-COAL PLANTS
Senate panel alters bill that would slow coal plant closures
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel has passed a stripped-down version of a bill consumer and environmental groups have argued could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power by making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close more coal-fired power plants. The Senate Utilities Committee voted 8-2 Thursday to approve the legislation after passing an amendment that removed language allowing utilities to increase their coal reserves and require them to keep coal plants operational. The panel’s chairman, Republican state Sen. Jim Merritt, says he authored the changes because he couldn't support the legislation in the form it arrived from the House.
ELECTION 2020
NO SCHOOL BUSES
Indianapolis schools cancel bus routes; drivers call in sick
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One of Indiana's largest school districts cancelled bus service Friday after too many drivers called in sick in an apparent labor dispute. The Indianapolis Public Schools said schools remained open but students unable to get to them because of no buses would not be marked absent. IPS board member Diane Arnold told WTHR-TV, “This is hurting children and it hurts our most vulnerable families.” A district spokeswoman tells The Indianapolis Star that district leaders were meeting with representatives for the bus drivers' union to resolve the situation. IPS announced Jan. 30 it would not to renew a contract with bus vendor Durham School Services.
ELECTION 2020
Biden looks for first 2020 victory in South Carolina primary
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democrats' 2020 nominating fight is turning to South Carolina for the first-in-the-South presidential primary. Joe Biden is confident that his popularity with black voters will seal him a victory and help blunt some of front-runner Bernie Sanders' momentum. The primary stands as the first marker on a critical four-day stretch that will help determine whether the party rallies behind Sanders or embraces a longer and uglier slog that could carry on until the national convention. Sanders believes he's positioned to seize a major delegate advantage when 14 states and one U.S. territory vote on “Super Tuesday.”
DOCTOR'S SLAYING-ARRESTS
Judge denies man's bid to withdraw plea in doctor's slaying
A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indianapolis doctor faces decades behind bars after a judge refused to allow him to back out of his plea deal. Devon Seats pleaded guilty in January to murder and burglary charges in Dr. Kevin Rodgers' November 2017 slaying. Seats then surprised prosecutors on Feb. 13 by saying he wanted out of his plea agreement. But Marion Superior Court Judge Barbara Crawford denied Seats’ bid to withdraw his guilty plea Thursday, largely citing a jailhouse call during which she said Seats had expressed “buyer's remorse" for his guilty plea.
INDIANAPOLIS LAYOFFS
Company to close Indianapolis site, lay off 199 workers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis asset financing and fleet management company has told the state it plans to close its Indianapolis facility, eliminating 199 jobs. 19th Capital Group filed a notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development this week saying layoffs will begin on or about March 27 and most will occur over 14 days beginning April 27. The affected positions include sales reps, accounts receivable analysts, truck maintenance workers and drivers. Its website says 19th Capital Group provides asset financing and fleet management solutions for the North American trucking industry.
BC-LAKE COUNTY-OFFICIAL ARRESTED
Domestic battery charges against Lake Co. official dismissed
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Six domestic battery charges have been dismissed against Lake County Recorder Michael B. Brown after his attorneys provided prosecutors with videos showing the alleged victim hitting him in front of children several times and defecating on his personal belongings. Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said the videos undermined his office's ability to prosecute the case. The charges were dismissed Wednesday. The 36-year-old Hobart man was charged Feb. 10 with eight felony counts that also included criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent. Brown's attorney, Michael Woods, has said Brown is the victim in the case.