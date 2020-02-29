KSP: K-9, Taser used after Daviess Co. chase

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with a K-9 and taser being used following a Wednesday chase.
According to the news release, authorities responded to a threatening complaint on KY 764. They say they saw Jonathan Mattingly, 29-years-old, getting into his vehicle refusing to stop for the deputies.
Kentucky State Police responded to backup the Daviess County Sherriff’s Department. The news release says they attempted to pull over Mattingly, but he did not cooperate.
Authorities say they chased Mattingly for eight miles and it ended at his house on KY 144 in Philpot.
According to the news release, Mattingly tried to run inside his house, but troopers and deputies confronted him. It states that a trooper used his taser on him because he was aggressive towards them.
The news release says the DCSD used their K-9 to get Mattingly into custody. Mattingly was transported to the hospital for treatment, then to the Daviess County Detention Center.
KSP charged Mattingly with the following offenses:
- Wanton endangerment 1st degree- police officer
- Reckless driving
- Fleeing/evading 1st degree
- Resisting arrest
- Disregarding stop sign
- No insurance
- License to be in possession
According to the news release, other police departments involved may have charged or will charge Mattingly with violations relating to this incident.
