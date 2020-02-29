KSP: Drug activity in Ohio Co. Detention Center

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police called to investigate drug activity inside the Ohio County Detention Center on Thursday.
After KSP Detectives investigated, they arrested 38-year-old Robert Schroader. The news release says Schroader was already an inmate in the detention center.
According to the news release, Schroader had methamphetamine in the detention center.
Schroader was arrested and charged with:
- Promoting Contraband- 1st degree
- Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Persistent felony offender
Schroader is in the OCDC in Hartford.
