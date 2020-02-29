KSP: Drug activity in Ohio Co. Detention Center

By Makayla Neukam | February 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST - Updated February 29 at 1:50 PM

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police called to investigate drug activity inside the Ohio County Detention Center on Thursday.

After KSP Detectives investigated, they arrested 38-year-old Robert Schroader. The news release says Schroader was already an inmate in the detention center.

KSP says Schroader was in possession of methamphetamine while incarcerated in the Ohio County Detention Center. (Source: Ohio County Detention Center)

According to the news release, Schroader had methamphetamine in the detention center.

Schroader was arrested and charged with:

  • Promoting Contraband- 1st degree
  • Trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine)
  • Persistent felony offender

Schroader is in the OCDC in Hartford.

