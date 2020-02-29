ISP: Evansville man arrested for child exploitation, child porn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday on child exploitation and child pornography charges.
The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit started a criminal investigation in July of 2018 after receiving a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, regarding images of child pornography being transmitted with the use of Facebook.
ISP says detectives were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Tony Ray Biggs.
During the investigation, state police say detectives took possession of Biggs’ laptop and external storage card.
According to the press release, a forensic exam and review of the materials found child pornography on Biggs’ devices.
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office issued a felony arrest warrant on Friday for Biggs.
ISP says around 4:30 Friday afternoon, they arrested him at his job without incident. He is currently in the Vanderburgh County Jail being held without bond.
Biggs is facing two counts of child exploitation and three counts of possession of child pornography.
